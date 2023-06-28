New York cracks down on unlicensed pot shops, but closing them might take time

NEW YORK (AP) — New York started new inspections this month at the unlicensed pot shops that are troubling the state’s fledgling legal marijuana market. But anyone who expects to see the stores shape up or shut down might need patience. The enforcement push debuted with inspections, violation notices and confiscation of contraband weed at 11 Manhattan storefronts. Two weeks later, an Associated Press reporter found two stores appeared to have closed, two others were no longer selling marijuana products — and it was business as usual at the rest. Legally, inspections are just a first step toward hefty fines and, potentially, closure and even criminal prosecution. Still, regulators hope this will be a turning point in weeding out illegal sellers.

