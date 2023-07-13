North Korea’s ambassador blames US for regional tensions in a rare appearance at UN Security Council

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — North Korea’s U.N. ambassador has defended his country’s recent long-range missile launch in a rare appearance at the U.N. Security Council. Kim Song told the council the test-flight of the Hwasong-18 was a legitimate exercise of self-defense. He also accused the United States of driving the region “to the brink of nuclear war” by such actions as deploying a nuclear-powered submarine to South Korea. Diplomats said Kim’s appearance was the first time a North Korean diplomat addressed the Security Council since 2017. Ten members issued a statement before Thursday’s meeting that condemned the launch and said the council’s inaction risked normalizing nuclear proliferation. But veto-wielding permanent members Russia and China oppose any council action.

