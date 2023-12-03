As host of UN COP28 climate talks, the autocratic UAE is now allowing in critics it once kept out
By JON GAMBRELL
Associated Press
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — As participants at the United Nations’ COP28 climate talks filed in for another day of talks, they found themselves greeted by a rare sight in the United Arab Emirates — a protest. From activism about the Israel-Hamas war to environmental issues, activists allowed into the UAE are being able to demonstrate Sunday under strict guidelines in this autocratic nation. Others from organizations long banned by the country also have been let in, providing them some the opportunity for the first time in over a decade to offer criticism — though many acknowledge it may seen them never allowed back in the country.