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Kratom banned in Blackfoot

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Published 5:53 PM

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) — The Blackfoot City Council has approved an ordinance banning the sale of kratom within city limits, making it illegal for businesses to sell the substance beginning this month.

The move follows a similar ban recently approved in Idaho Falls.

The ordinance applies only to the sale of kratom and does not prohibit individuals from possessing or using it.

Kratom is derived from the leaves of a tropical tree native to Southeast Asia. It contains compounds that can produce stimulant effects at lower doses and opioid-like effects at higher doses.

City officials said the decision comes after multiple deaths in Bonneville County were linked to kratom, raising concerns about public safety and the availability of the substance in local stores.

Blackfoot Police Chief Wes Wheatley said the city felt it was important to take action to reduce access to kratom and address the potential risks associated with its sale.

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Kaelyn Blessinger

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