The “Best little fair in Idaho,” Bannock County Fair and Rodeo returns to Downey

DOWNEY, Idaho (KIFI) – The "Best little fair in Idaho" is back in Downey all week long with activities for families, cowboys and little ones. Many of the people who work to make the fair happen every year are Downey local volunteers like Brittanie Goodwin.

"It just brings the people, there aren't a lot of people here so it just brings them," Goodwin said. "And brings the love of Downey."

Wednesday was kids' day in the park with a dunk tank and water toys, plus a hypnotist performance in the evening. The parade for the fair and rodeo began at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday night, followed by a street dance for dancers of all ages.

There's also an inflatable park open with bouncy houses, bumper boats, and inflatable toys for kids all week from noon to 8 p.m. There are also raffles to enter to win prizes and boothes for face painting.

"There's also a bunch of vendors for you to shop," Goodwin said. "There's T-shirts you can buy, a hat you can make, and so much food."

Goodwin said the Monday and Tuesday of the fair are usually the slowest of the week, but during the evenings she said the fairgrounds have been packed with both locals and visitors.

The Bannock County Fair and Rodeo kicks off Thursday evening at 7 p.m. Goodwin says the rodeo brings the most people to Downey, featuring events like bronc and bull riding, steer wrestling, barrel racing and more fan favorites.

"I live here, so it's been a part of growing up. I come here every year, I volunteer with the inflatables and my mom has a booth," Goodwin said. "It brings everything for town."

A full schedule of events is available on the Bannock County Fair and Rodeo Facebook page.