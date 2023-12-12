Congo’s presidential election spotlights the deadly crisis in the east that has displaced millions
By JUSTIN KABUMBA and KRISTA LARSON
Associated Press
GOMA, Congo (AP) — Congo’s presidential election is a week away, and the major issue is the deadly conflict in the nation’s east that has forced millions of people to flee their homes. There are concerns that the violence will affect election logistics, but electoral officials say the vote will occur on time. President Felix Tshisekedi seeks another term, and other top candidates include a Nobel Peace Prize-winning doctor and a millionaire whose candidacy in the previous election was blocked by the previous government. Other pressing issues in the vast Central African nation include corruption and high unemployment among youth.