Few US adults would be satisfied with a possible Biden-Trump rematch in 2024, AP-NORC poll shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — Relatively few Americans are excited about a potential rematch of the 2020 election between President Joe Biden and Donald Trump. But more Republicans would be happy to have Trump as their nominee than Democrats would be with Biden. That’s according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Randy Johnson, a Republican from Monett, Missouri, says “I find it sad for our country that that’s our best choices.” That apathy from voters comes even as both Biden and Trump, at least for now, seem like they’ll easily get their parties’ nominations next year.

By SEUNG MIN KIM and LINLEY SANDERS Associated Press

