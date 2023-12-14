US officials block Elf Bar-maker and others from importing 1.4 million illegal e-cigarettes

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. officials recently seized more than 1.4 million illegal e-cigarettes from overseas manufacturers, including the company behind Elf Bar. The fruity disposable products have become the top choice among underage American teens who vape. The Food and Drug Administration pegged the value of the e-cigarettes seized at Los Angeles Airport at $18 million. Many were mislabeled as toys, shoes and other household items in order to evade customs, officials said. In May, the FDA instructed customs officials to begin seizing shipments from the Chinese manufacturer behind Elf Bar. It’s the first time U.S. authorities have reported successfully blocking the company’s imports.

