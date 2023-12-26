North Korea’s Kim boasts of achievements as he opens key year-end political meeting

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has praised what he called achievements and victories that strengthened national power this year, as he opened a key political meeting to set new policy goals for 2024. North Korean state media said Wednesday that Kim made the comments in his opening-day speech at a key ruling Workers’ Party meeting that began Tuesday. The meeting is expected to last several days to review state projects this year and establish new national objectives for next year. Experts said that during this week’s year-end plenary meeting of the ruling Workers’ Party, North Korea would likely hype its progress in arms development because the country lacks economic achievements amid persistent international sanctions and pandemic-related economic hardships.

