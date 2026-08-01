Firefighters continue to battle 1,200-acre Big Rock Fire near Ririe amid evacuations & weather warnings

(KIFI) — Firefighters continue to battle the fast-moving Big Rock Fire west of Ririe on Saturday morning after it tore through 1,000 to 1,200 acres overnight.

The fire, which broke out around 5 p.m. Friday in the Heise area, is being met with an aggressive full-suppression strategy to protect nearby communities, recreationists, homes, and critical infrastructure.

According to a morning update from the U.S. Wildland Fire Service (USWFS) Great Basin Unit 3 - Idaho Falls, heavy machinery and engine crews worked through the night to build containment lines and lit defensive backfires around all known structures. Fortunately, no structures have been lost.

Firefighting Progress

Per the update, crews worked overnight to build defensive lines in the following areas:

Southern Flank: Firefighters burned out a containment line along the southern road to protect homes, the Heise Hot Springs Resort, 7N Ranch, and the Snake River corridor.

Firefighters burned out a containment line along the southern road to protect homes, the Heise Hot Springs Resort, 7N Ranch, and the Snake River corridor. Northern Bench: Bulldozers and tractors constructed lines along the top of the northern bench to hold the fire's northward expansion.

Bulldozers and tractors constructed lines along the top of the northern bench to hold the fire's northward expansion. Eastern Flank: According to the USWFS, operations remain challenging due to steep, rocky terrain. Hotshot crews are working on the ground constructing line in the Little Kelly area, supported by water-dropping helicopters and air retardant tankers.

USWFS warns that Saturday will present critical weather challenges. The National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning for August 1, due to high temperatures, low humidity, and strong gusty winds. Fire crews warn these conditions could lead to significant fire activity and growth where containment work has not been completed.

"Firefighters are working this morning to establish as much containment line as possible before the temperatures and winds increase this afternoon," states the update. "Once the wind begins, officials will prioritize firefighter safety and the protection of communities, structures, and critical infrastructure."

Evacuations

The Jefferson and Madison County Sheriff's Offices have issued the following evacuation orders:

GO STATUS: The Level 3 (GO) evacuation order for the Heise area north of the Snake River remains in effect, including residences that are North of the Snake River from Heise Hot Springs and East to the Y at Kelly Canyon and Forest Service Road 218, extending North up to East 12000.

The Level 3 (GO) evacuation order for the Heise area north of the Snake River remains in effect, including residences that are North of the Snake River from Heise Hot Springs and East to the Y at Kelly Canyon and Forest Service Road 218, extending North up to East 12000. SET STATUS: Residents along S. Snake River Road, north of the Snake River and up to 10,000 South, are now in SET status.

"Deputies are actively evacuating residents as the fire continues to move northwest," states the update. "...Please remain alert, monitor official updates, and follow all instructions from emergency personnel. Do not wait until the last minute to evacuate if you are directed to leave."

An evacuation shelter is open at the LDS Church located at 14061 N 130 E, Ririe, ID. For up-to-date information on evacuations and whether you are in the "Ready, Set, or Go" zones, click HERE.

All roads going to Heise and Kelly Canyon are closed and will remain closed until it is safe to reopen them.