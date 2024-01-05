Companies pull ads from TV station after comments on tattooing and sending migrants to Auschwitz

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Commentators who joked on a Polish right-wing television station that migrants should be sent to Auschwitz or be tattooed or microchipped like dogs are facing widespread condemnation. Prosecutors are investigating the remarks, and some companies are pulling their advertising from the broadcaster. The comments were made this week by guests on TV Republika, a private station that models itself on conservative U.S. broadcaster Fox News. The station’s role as a platform for conservative views grew after the national conservative party, Law and Justice, lost control of the government and public media last month after eight years in power.

