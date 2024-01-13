NTSB investigating 2 Brightline high speed train crashes that killed 3 people in Florida this week

FORT LAUDERDALE Fla. (AP) — The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate two crashes involving Florida’s Brightline train that killed three people at the same railroad crossing on the high speed train’s route between Miami and Orlando. The crashes happened Wednesday and Friday at a crossing along the U.S. 1 corridor in Melbourne, on Florida’s Atlantic coast, where the high speed train passes through on its daily routes to and from South Florida. Since Brightline launched the 160-mile extension that links South Florida and Orlando in September, there have been five deaths, according to an Associated Press database. NTSB investigators will begin examining the crash site on Saturday and a preliminary report is due within 30 days.

