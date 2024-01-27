Mexico confirms some Mayan ruin sites are unreachable because of gang violence and land conflicts

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico is acknowledging that at least two well-known Mayan ruin sites are unreachable by visitors due to cartel violence or land disputes. But two tourist guides in the southern state of Chiapas say the routes to two other sites are plagued by drug gang checkpoints and many groups are avoiding trips there, too. The government seems unconcerned, and there is even anger that anyone would suggest there is a problem, in line with President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s policy of playing down gang violence even as the cartels take over more territory in Mexico. Both guides say the imposing temple complex at Palenque is still open and perfectly safe for visitors. But there are fears tourism could be damaged in Chiapas, a poor state that relies on the spending of visitors.

