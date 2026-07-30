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Idaho officials warn of heat danger after three deaths

MGN Online
By
New
today at 12:17 PM
Published 12:32 PM

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI)—Three southern Idaho residents over age 55 have died during a recent stretch of extreme heat, prompting warnings from the public health officials about the dangers of high temperatures.

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported the first heat-related deaths of the year after three people died during the past week with temperatures exceeding 90 degrees. The three individuals lived in different communities across southern Idaho.

Public health officials are urging Idahoans to take precautions and recognize the signs of heat-related illness, particularly among vulnerable population.

Know the warning signs

Heatstroke is a medical emergency

Heatstroke is the most severe heat-related illness and requires immediate medical attention.

Symptoms may include:

  • High body temperature
  • Hot, red skin
  • Confusion
  • Seizures
  • Nausea
  • Dizziness
  • Fainting

If someone shows signs of heatstroke, call 911 immediately.

While waiting for emergency responders:

  • Move the person to a cooler location.
  • Apply cool, wet cloths or ice to the head, neck, armpits and groin.
  • Soak clothing with cool water or provide a cool bath if possible.
  • Use a fan to speed cooling.

Health officials advise not giving fluids to a person experiencing heatstroke, as they may have difficulty swallowing and could inhale liquids.

Heat exhaustion can progress to heatstroke

Symptoms of heat exhaustion may include:

  • Fatigue
  • Weakness
  • Irritability
  • Excessive thirst
  • Headache
  • Nausea
  • Muscle cramps
  • Cold, clammy skin

Anyone experiencing these symptoms should:

  • Move to a cool location.
  • Loosen clothing.
  • Use cool cloths or take a cool bath.
  • Sip cool water frequently.

Medical attention is recommended if vomiting begins, symptoms worsen, or symptoms last longer than an hour.

How to stay safe in the heat

With hot conditions expected to continue, health officials recommend:

  • Wearing lightweight, loose-fitting clothing
  • Limiting outdoor activity to early morning or evening hours
  • Staying in shaded areas when possible
  • Taking frequent breaks
  • Drinking water regularly, even before feeling thirsty
  • Avoiding alcohol and beverages high in caffeine or sugar
  • Replacing lost electrolytes with low-sugar sports drinks when appropriate
  • Monitoring weather forecasts and heat alerts

Officials also emphasized never leaving children or pets unattended in a parked vehicle, noting that temperatures inside cars can rise rapidly to dangerous levels even on relatively mild days.

Additional resources

  • CDC Extreme Heat Information: https://www.cdc.gov/disasters/extremeheat/index.html
  • CDC Heat Risk Dashboard: https://ephtracking.cdc.gov/Applications/HeatRisk/
  • National Weather Service Heat Safety Resources: https://www.weather.gov/safety/heat

As Idaho's summer heat continues, public health experts stress that preparation, hydration and early recognition of symptoms can help prevent serious illness and save lives.

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Curtis Jackson

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