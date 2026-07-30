Skip to Content
Social Feeds

Celebrate National Ice Cream Sandwich Day with these creative dessert ideas

By
Published 2:45 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) National Ice Cream Sandwich Day is just around the corner, and one local grocery expert is encouraging families to put a creative spin on the classic frozen treat.

Jessie Smith with Fred Meyer stopped by Local News 8 to share a few easy, homemade ice cream sandwich ideas using ingredients shoppers can find at the store.

Among the creations were a doughnut ice cream sandwich made with vanilla bean ice cream and rainbow sprinkles, a peanut butter cookie sandwich filled with chocolate ice cream and Reese's Pieces, a croissant stuffed with a chocolate-coated ice cream bar and a s'mores-inspired version featuring graham crackers, chocolate ice cream, marshmallows and caramel.

Smith said the desserts are simple to make at home and can be a fun activity for family reunions, weekend gatherings or a summer treat with the kids.

National Ice Cream Sandwich Day is celebrated annually on Aug. 2.

Article Topic Follows: Social Feeds

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Par Kermani

Reporter/MMJ at Local News 8 KIFI in Idaho Falls. 2024 Utah Journalism Award recipient and honors graduate from Weber State University.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.