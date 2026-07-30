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Idaho AG warns consumers after 39 products recalled over safety hazards

MGN
By
New
Published 12:21 PM

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador is urging Idahoans to check their homes after 39 products were recalled nationwide in July because of serious safety hazards, including fire risks, choking hazards and products designed for infants and toddlers.

The recalls, issued by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, include household appliances, electronics, furniture and children's products. Ten of the recalled items were made specifically for infants and toddlers.

"Idahoans need to know when everyday products put their families at risk," Labrador said in a statement. "This month's 39 recalls include ten products made for infants and toddlers, from baby loungers to dressers to pool drain covers. Check this list, check your home, and take action."

Several recalls involve products that pose risks of fire, burns, suffocation, drowning, choking or tip-over hazards. State officials noted that some of the recalls involve products linked to reported injuries and deaths.

Consumers who believe they own one of the recalled products should stop using it immediately and review the manufacturer's recall notice for instructions on obtaining a repair, replacement, refund or proper disposal.

Some of the most widely used recalled products include:

The full list of recalled products is available through the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. Consumers can also report unsafe products directly to the agency.

Article Topic Follows: Idaho

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Par Kermani

Reporter/MMJ at Local News 8 KIFI in Idaho Falls. 2024 Utah Journalism Award recipient and honors graduate from Weber State University.

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