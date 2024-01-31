Woman falls into dumpster while tossing garbage, gets compacted inside trash truck
MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire fire department says a woman fell into a dumpster while throwing out her garbage, and it didn’t end there: She landed inside a trash truck that compacted the contents. Luckily, neighbors heard her screams and the trash compartment was equipped with a camera. The driver spotted the woman and called 911. The Manchester Fire Department says the garbage had been compacted as many as four times by then. Rescuers used a basket ladder to lift her out. They say she was able to stand, talk and yell, but wasn’t alert enough to answer questions about her ordeal. She was later treated at a hospital.