At least 30 journalists, lawyers and activists hacked with Pegasus in Jordan, forensic probe finds

A new report says Israeli-made Pegasus spyware was used in Jordan to hack the cellphones of nearly three dozen people including journalists, lawyers and human rights activists. The digital rights group Access Now said the hacking with spyware made by the NSO Group occurred from early 2020 until November. It did not accuse Jordan’s government of the hacking, and NSO Group will not discuss its clients’ identities. Jordan’s government had no immediate comment Thursday. NSO Group says it only sells to vetted government agencies for use against serious criminals. But cybersecurity researchers have documented politically motivated abuse of the spyware in several countries, and the U.S. government blacklisted the NSO Group in 2021.

