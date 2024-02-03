What to know about the US strikes in Iraq and Syria
By BASSEM MROUE
Associated Press
BEIRUT (AP) — The latest U.S. military strikes targeted a strategic region in Syria and Iraq that Iran has been using to expand its influence in the Middle East. The U.S. hit 85 targets late Friday in seven locations where thousands of Iran-backed fighters are deployed. Those fighters aim to expand Iran’s reach from Tehran to the Mediterranean coast. Tension has been rising in the region since the latest Israel-Hamas war began in early October. Since then, Iran-backed fighters have intensified their attacks on U.S. forces. The latest, in late January, killed three U.S. troops and wounded dozens on a base in Jordan, triggering the American retaliation.