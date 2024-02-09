For Native American activists, the Kansas City Chiefs have it all wrong

Dozens of Indigenous activists have traveled to Las Vegas to gather outside the Super Bowl and demand the Kansas City Chiefs change the team name and ditch its logo and gametime rituals. Rhonda LeValdo founded and leads a group called Not In Our Honor that is calling for the changes. The Acoma Pueblo journalist has been in the Kansas City area for more than two decades. The Chiefs have been the focus of her decadeslong activism against the use of Native American imagery and references in sports. She says the pain fueling her activism is rooted in her ancestors’ oppression and the lingering effects on her community.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.