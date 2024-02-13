Maine mass shooting commission gets subpoena power

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The independent commission investigating the deadliest shooting in Maine history now has the power to compel witnesses to testify or produce documents. The governor signed bipartisan legislation Tuesday granting subpoena power after commissioners said they needed the ability to ensure access to testimony and documents. The shooter who killed 18 people on Oct. 25 in Lewiston was an Army reservist. The subpoena power comes after the Army agreed to participate in an upcoming public session. The commission’s director told lawmakers last month that the panel was running into issues getting information from the Army. The Army didn’t respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

