Brisbane Olympics organizers scrap plans for their 2032 centerpiece and reject new stadium idea

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Brisbane Olympics organizers have scrapped plans to demolish and rebuild an iconic cricket ground as the centerpiece of the 2032 Games while also rejecting a review panel’s recommendation for a new stadium in city parklands. Queensland state’s Premier Steven Miles has instead announced he’s decided to upgrade an existing rugby stadium close to downtown Brisbane to host the opening and closing ceremonies. Miles called for an independent review of Olympic planning in December as backlash intensified against the tripling of the cost to redevelop the so-called Gabba stadium as the main venue.

