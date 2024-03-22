Prosecutors in 3 Wisconsin counties decline to pursue charges against Trump committee, lawmaker

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Prosecutors in three Wisconsin counties are declining to pursue felony charges against former President Donald Trump’s fundraising committee and a Republican state lawmaker related to an effort to unseat Assembly Speaker Robin Vos. The Wisconsin Ethics Commission, which recommended last month that charges be filed, said in a memo prepared for a Friday meeting that prosecutors were not pursuing charges because of conflicts of interest. The ethics commission was meeting Friday to vote on referring the charges to other counties. The commission alleges that Trump’s fundraising committee and state Rep. Janel Brandtjen, a Trump ally, conspired in a scheme to evade campaign finance laws to support the Republican primary challenger to Vos in 2022.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.