OpenAI reveals Voice Engine, but won’t yet publicly release the risky AI voice-cloning technology

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — ChatGPT-maker OpenAI is getting into the voice assistant business and showing off new technology that can clone a person’s voice, but says it won’t yet release it publicly due to safety concerns. The artificial intelligence company unveiled its new Voice Engine technology Friday, just over a week after filing a trademark application for the name. The company claims that it can recreate a person’s voice with just 15 seconds of recording of that person talking. OpenAI says its plan is to preview it with early testers “but not widely release this technology at this time” because of the dangers of misuse in an election year.

