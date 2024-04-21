Chicago police officer fatally shot overnight while heading home from work

CHICAGO (AP) — Police say a 30-year-old Chicago police officer was shot and killed overnight while heading home from work. Superintendent Larry Snelling tells reporters the officer was going home and still in uniform, though wearing something on top of the uniform, which covered it. The officer was shot multiple times early Sunday and pronounced dead at a Chicago hospital. The officer’s vehicle was taken, but police wouldn’t confirm whether the shooting was part of a carjacking, citing a preliminary investigation. Police didn’t have a suspect in custody. The officer was a six-year veteran and just days shy of his 31st birthday.

