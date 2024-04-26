Pope to bring his call for ethical artificial intelligence to G7 summit in June in southern Italy

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis is taking his call for artificial intelligence to be developed and used according to ethical lines to the Group of 7 industrialized nations.Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni announced Friday that Francis had accepted her invitation to attend the G7 Summit in Puglia in June. The Vatican confirmed the news.Francis has called for an international treaty to ensure AI is developed and used ethically and devoted his annual peace message this year to the topic.

