British and Irish officials meet as tensions rise over what to do with asylum seekers

LONDON (AP) — British and Irish officials have met as tensions rise over the movement of asylum seekers from the U.K. to neighboring Ireland and Ireland’s proposal to send them back. The Irish premier has said that Ireland will not “provide a loophole for anybody else’s migration challenges.” Irish officials on Tuesday are expected to discuss emergency legislation for a new policy to “return” the migrants to the U.K. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said he was not interested in any such deal and that his government will decide who is allowed to enter.

