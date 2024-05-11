Small pro-Palestinian protests held Saturday as college commencements are held

Small pro-Palestinian protests are popping up sporadically as colleges and universities hold commencement services. Among the demonstrations on Saturday were dozens of graduating students at Virginia Commonwealth University who walked out on Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s address. While some of the estimated 100 students and family members who left during the Republican governor’s speech showed support for Palestinians, others held signs signaling their opposition to Youngkin’s policies on education, according to WRIC-TV. At the University of Wisconsin-Madison, a small group of demonstrators staged what appeared to be a silent protest during commencement ceremonies at Camp Randall Stadium. A campus police spokesperson says no arrests were made.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.