Trump will campaign in Minnesota after attending his son Barron’s graduation

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump’s break from his hush money trial in New York includes a trip to Minnesota for a Republican fundraiser in a traditionally Democratic state that he boasts he can carry in November. Trump will headline the state GOP’s annual Lincoln Reagan dinner Friday night. It’s being co-hosted by Republican Party of Minnesota Chairman David Hann and Trump’s state campaign chair, House Majority Whip Tom Emmer. Trump came close to carrying Minnesota in 2016, when he fell 1.5 percentage points short of Hillary Clinton, but Democrat Joe Biden beat him by more than 7 points in Minnesota in 2020.

