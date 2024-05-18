US intelligence suggests American who vanished in Syria in 2017 has died, daughter says she was told

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. officials have developed highly credible intelligence suggesting that an American citizen who disappeared seven years ago while traveling in Syria has died. That word comes from the man’s daughter. Maryam Kamalmaz said in an interview Saturday with The Associated Press that during a meeting in Washington earlier this month with eight senior American officials she was presented with detailed intelligence about the presumed death of her father, Majd. The Texas psychotherapist disappeared in 2017 while traveling in Syria to visit an elderly family member. The FBI has said he was stopped at a Syrian government checkpoint in a suburb of Damascus and hasn’t been heard from since.

