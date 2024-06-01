A growing community of breast milk donors in Uganda gives mothers hope

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — A community of breast milk donors has formed in Uganda after women struggled with finding ways to keep their babies with health issues alive. The nonprofit is the only group outside a hospital setting in the East African country that conserves breast milk in substantial amounts. More than 200 mothers have donated breast milk to support over 450 babies since mid-2021. The administrator says that “every mother who has given us milk, they are kind of attached to us. They are we; we are them.”

