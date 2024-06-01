Chinese defense minister accuses US of causing friction with its support for Taiwan and Philippines
By DAVID RISING
Associated Press
SINGAPORE (AP) — China’s defense minister has acknowledged the importance of newly renewed military-to-military communications with the United States as tensions escalate in the Asia-Pacific, while at the same time accusing Washington of causing the friction with its support for Taiwan and the Philippines. Chinese Defense Minister Dong Jun told the Shangri-La defense forum in Singapore on Sunday that: “We will not allow anyone to bring geopolitical conflicts or any war, whether hot or cold, into our region. We will not allow any country or any force to create conflict and chaos in our region.”