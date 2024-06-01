Daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt files court petition to remove father’s last name

A daughter of actors Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt has filed paperwork to legally remove “Pitt” from her name. The Los Angeles Times reports Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt submitted a petition Monday in Los Angeles County Superior Court to change her name to Shiloh Nouvel Jolie. The third-eldest of the former couple’s six children filed the petition on the day she turned 18. The Times reports Shiloh is the first of the siblings to file a petition for a legal name change, but some of the other children have dropped public use of their father’s last name in recent years. Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt in September 2016 but the details of the divorce have not been finalized.

