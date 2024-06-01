Hostage families call for a cease-fire deal pushed by Biden. Israel says conditions must be met
By SAM MEDNICK
Associated Press
TEL AVIV (AP) — Families of Israeli hostages held by Hamas have called for all parties to immediately accept a proposal detailed U.S. President Joe Biden to end the nearly 8-month-long war. Israel’s government says conditions for a cease-fire are still not met. Biden outlined a three-phase deal Friday saying Hamas is “no longer capable” of carrying out another large-scale attack on Israel and urged the Israelis and the militant group to come to an agreement to release some 100 remaining hostages, along with the bodies of around 30 more, for an extended cease-fire. Many hostage families blame the government’s lack of will to secure a deal for the deaths of many of the hostages in captivity.