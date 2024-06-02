Ex-NJ officer sentenced to 27 years in shooting death of driver, wounding of passenger in 2019 chase

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A former New Jersey police officer has been sentenced to a total of 27 years in prison in the shooting death of one man and the wounding of another during a high-speed car chase 5 1/2 years ago in the city of Newark. Superior Court Judge Michael Ravin sentenced former Newark officer Jovanny Crespo on Friday to 20 years for aggravated manslaughter and seven years for aggravated assault in the January 2019 chase. NJ.com reported that 31-year-old Crespo wept as his mother and sister begged for leniency. He later stood to briefly apologize to the victims’ families.

