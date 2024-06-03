A judge will mull whether an Arizona border rancher can face a new murder trial after dismissal

PHOENIX (AP) — The judge overseeing the case of an Arizona rancher who was unsuccessfully tried in the fatal shooting of a Mexican man on his property says he will consider whether to leave open the possibility of a new trial later. Santa Cruz Superior Court Judge Thomas Fink said Monday he would issue a decision later. It was unclear when he will decide. The prosecution asked that the case be dismissed but that the possibility of a new trial be left open in case new witnesses emerge. Fink declared a mistrial on April 22 after jurors failed to agree on a verdict.

