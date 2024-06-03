Biden takes a big swing at hostage-for-truce deal, puts onus on Israeli, Hamas officials to step up

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is looking past resistance from key Israeli officials as he presses Israel and Hamas to agree to a three-phase agreement including an extended truce. The deal would immediately bring home dozens of Israeli hostages, free Palestinian prisoners and perhaps even lead to an endgame in the nearly eight-month-old Gaza war. Biden’s big swing could also help in a his tough reelection battle by demonstrating to supporters demoralized by his handling of the conflict that he’s doing his part to end the brutal war. But top Israeli officials, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, have doubts a deal can be sealed.

