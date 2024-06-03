More women made the list of top paid CEOs in 2023, but their numbers are still small compared to men

More women are reaching the top ranks of the corporate suite of S&P 500 companies, but their numbers are still miniscule compared to their male counterparts. The AP’s and Equilar’s compensation study included pay data for 341 CEOs at S&P 500 companies who have served at least two fiscal years at their companies, which filed proxy statements between Jan. 1 and April 30. Of these, 25 were women. That’s the most women making the list since Equilar and AP started doing the study in 2011. But the numbers haven’t budged that much. The second highest tally was 21 in 2017.

