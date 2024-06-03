The bodies of 2 canoeists who went over waterfall in Minnesota’s Boundary Waters have been recovered

ELY, Minn. (AP) — Law enforcement officials have found the bodies of two men who went over a waterfall while fishing in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness of northern Minnesota. The sheriff’s department in St. Louis County, Minnesota, says it found 40-year-old Lino Lake resident Reis Melvin Grams’ body Monday. Authorities located the remains of 41-year-old Jesse Melvin Haugen of Cambridge on Friday. The sheriff’s department had said the men and two others were fishing at the top of Curtain Falls between Crooked Lake and Iron Lake on the Minnesota-Ontario border last month. Both canoes went over the fall after paddlers in one boat tried to help the other canoeists.

