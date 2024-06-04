Garland to slam attacks on the Justice Department, telling lawmakers: ‘I will not be intimidated’

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Merrick Garland is forcefully rebuking what he describes as “unprecedented” attacks on the Justice Department. According to prepared remarks, Garland on Tuesday will tell Republicans who have sought to hold him in contempt that he will “not be intimidated.” During a hearing before the the House Judiciary Committee, Garland is expected to condemn “baseless and extremely dangerous falsehoods” being peddled about the FBI and to slam threats defund the special counsel prosecutions of former President Donald Trump. His appearance comes as Republicans have moved to hold him in contempt for the Biden administration’s refusal to hand over audio of President Joe Biden’s interview with special counsel Robert Hur

By ALANNA DURKIN RICHER and ERIC TUCKER Associated Press

