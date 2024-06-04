Skip to Content
AP National

Kim, Bashaw win New Jersey primaries for Senate seat held by embattled Menendez

By
Published 8:12 PM

By MIKE CATALINI
Associated Press

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Democratic Rep. Andy Kim and Republican Curtis Bashaw have won their New Jersey U.S. Senate primaries for the seat currently held by embattled Sen. Bob Menendez. Kim is a three-term congressman who launched his campaign after federal corruption charges against Menendez were announced last year. Bashaw is a wealthy hotel operator who bested a rival backed by former President Donald Trump.

Article Topic Follows: AP National

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content