Kim, Bashaw win New Jersey primaries for Senate seat held by embattled Menendez
By MIKE CATALINI
Associated Press
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Democratic Rep. Andy Kim and Republican Curtis Bashaw have won their New Jersey U.S. Senate primaries for the seat currently held by embattled Sen. Bob Menendez. Kim is a three-term congressman who launched his campaign after federal corruption charges against Menendez were announced last year. Bashaw is a wealthy hotel operator who bested a rival backed by former President Donald Trump.