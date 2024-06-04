Sunak and Starmer prepare for their first debate as disruptor Farage roils UK election waters

LONDON (AP) — The two main contenders to be Britain’s next prime minister are set to face off in a televised debate. Conservative leader Rishi Sunak is hoping to boost his party’s dismal outlook while Labour’s Keir Starmer aiming to cement his status as favorite. Tuesday’s debate comes a day after populist Brexit-backer Nigel Farage dealt a blow to Sunak’s hopes of winning the July 4 election by announcing he will run for Parliament. Farage urged voters to “send me to Parliament to be a bloody nuisance.” The return of the populist politician is a major headache for Sunak’s party which trails Labour in opinion polls.

