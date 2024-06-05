A court ruled embryos are children. These Christian couples agree yet wrestle with IVF choices

When faced with infertility, Christians who believe life begins at or around conception must wrestle with weighty questions: How do you build a family in a way that conforms with your beliefs? Is IVF an ethical option, especially if it creates more embryos than a couple can use? The dilemma reflects the age-old friction between faith and science at the heart of the recent IVF controversy in Alabama, where the state Supreme Court ruled that frozen embryos have the legal status of children. The decision and its aftermath highlighted difficult issues many couples face when they consider how to build their families.

By LAURA UNGAR and TIFFANY STANLEY Associated Press

