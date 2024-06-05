House Republicans issue criminal referrals against James and Hunter Biden, alleging false testimony

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans have issued criminal referrals against Joe Biden’s son and brother, accusing the president’s family members of making false statements to Congress as part of year-long impeachment inquiry. The Republican chairmen of the House Oversight, Judiciary and Ways & Means committees sent a letter to the Justice Department on Wednesday recommending prosecution of the Hunter Biden and James Biden. Republicans have pursued an impeachment inquiry for months seeking to tie the Democratic president to his son’s business dealings. So far, GOP lawmakers have failed to uncover evidence directly implicating President Biden in any wrongdoing. Hunter Biden has blasted the impeachment inquiry as a “house of cards” built on “lies.”

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.