LA28 organizers choose former US military leader Reynold Hoover as CEO

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The organizing committee for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics has hired retired Army Lt. Gen. Reynold Hoover as its CEO. In a news release announcing the move, the committee said Hoover’s appointment “underscored LA28’s heightened focus on operations and delivery.” Hoover is a retired U.S. Army and National Guard veteran who earned the rank of three-star lieutenant general. He served as deputy commander of the U.S. Northern Command from 2016-18. He had roles in U.S. operations in Afghanistan and Iraq. Before that, he worked at the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the CIA. Hoover will take the place of Kathy Carter, who stepped down at the end of last year.

