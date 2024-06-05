Walmart offers new perks for workers, from a new bonus plan to opportunities in skilled trade jobs

NEW YORK (AP) — Walmart is offering new perks for its hourly workers. They include a new bonus plan as well as opportunities to move into skilled trade jobs within the company. The perks program announced Wednesday comes as the nation’s largest private employer is seeing a decline in worker turnover. But Walmart, like other companies, faces a still-competitive labor market and increasing demands from its workers. The retailer’s new bonus plan for eligible part-time and full-time store workers is based on the store’s performance with the maximum bonus potential based on years of experience. The plan will be available to 700,000 U.S. workers.

