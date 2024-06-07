After attempted bribe, jury reaches verdict in case of 7 Minnesotans accused of pandemic-era fraud

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A jury has reached a verdict in the trial of seven Minnesota residents accused of scheming to steal more than $40 million that was supposed to feed children during the pandemic. The verdict will be read shortly in U.S. District Court in Minnesota. It comes as the FBI tries to establish who’s responsible for delivering a gift bag with $120,000 in cash to a juror’s home. That juror was dismissed along with another who learned of the bribe attempt. These seven are the first of 70 defendants to stand trial in one of the nation’s largest COVID-19-related fraud cases.

