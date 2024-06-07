School official: 1 killed, 1 wounded after gunman opens fire on rural University of Panama campus

PANAMA CITY, Panama (AP) — An unidentified gunman has opened fire on a group students on a rural campus of the University of Panama Friday, leaving one person dead and one wounded. University Rector Eduardo Flores C. said via the social platform X that the students were doing field work at the the university’s agricultural sciences regional center in Veraguas about 155 miles (250 kilometers) southwest of the capital. He did not specify whether the person killed or the person wounded were students. He also did not say what happened to the shooter.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.