Will recreational pot go on sale soon in Ohio? Medical marijuana stores can now apply to sell it

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Recreational pot sales are nearing reality in Ohio. The state Division of Cannabis Control posted applications Friday for new dual licenses that will allow existing medical marijuana dispensaries to also sell nonmedical cannabis. Friday was the deadline that a voter-approved 2023 initiated statute set for making the applications available. Under the measure, Ohioans over 21 were immediately able to legally grow and possess adult-use marijuana at home, but there’s still nowhere to legally buy it. State regulators won’t say how long license approvals could take, but supporters of the program believe the first sales could come by mid-June.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.