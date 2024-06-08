Florida authorities warn of shark dangers along Gulf Coast beaches after 3 people are attacked

SEACREST, Florida (AP) — Authorities are warning of shark dangers this weekend along Florida’s Gulf Coast, where three people were hurt in two separate shark attacks. The attacks off beaches in the Florida Panhandle on Friday led authorities to temporarily close beaches to swimmers. Officials said they were evaluating conditions and safety measures to be taken for the rest of the weekend. Authorities said a woman was left with critical injuries to her hip and lower left arm after being bitten in the first attack. Two teenage girls were hurt — one critically — in the second attack a few miles away.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.